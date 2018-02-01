Illinois recognizes earthquake risks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is asking people to prepare for earthquakes.

Some of the largest earthquakes recorded in North America happened in the the rural U.S. between Dec. 1811 and Feb. 1812 ... this includes in southern Illinois.

The strongest earthquakes were said to of had a 8.0 magnitude.

Officials say if an earthquake of this size hit here today, there would be massive devastation to buildings, roads and other infrastructures.

IEMA will be promoting earthquake awareness all through out the month of Feb.

The organization says people can take precaution now by strapping water heaters and large appliances to wall studs, anchoring overhead fans and lights and also securing cabinet doors with latches.

For additional information, visit www.Ready.Illinois.gov.