Illinois recognizes earthquake risks

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is asking people to prepare for earthquakes. 

Some of the largest earthquakes recorded in North America happened in the the rural U.S. between Dec. 1811 and Feb. 1812 ... this includes in southern Illinois. 

The strongest earthquakes were said to of had a 8.0 magnitude.

Officials say if an earthquake of this size hit here today, there would be massive devastation to buildings, roads and other infrastructures. 

IEMA will be promoting earthquake awareness all through out the month of Feb. 

The organization says people can take precaution now by strapping water heaters and large appliances to wall studs, anchoring overhead fans and lights and also securing cabinet doors with latches. 

For additional information, visit www.Ready.Illinois.gov. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More