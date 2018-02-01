12-year-old girl in custody after L.A. middle school shooting

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WAND) - A 12-year-old girl is in custody after officials said she shot two students inside a middle school classroom Thursday.

Shots erupted just before 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School, just west of downtown L.A.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in serious condition. A 15-year-old girl was hit in the wrist and is in fair condition.

Three other people, a 30-year-old woman, 11-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

