WAND hosting Kitten Bowl for adoptable cats

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you are looking for a new friend this Super Bowl weekend, WAND may be able to help you find just the right fit!

We are hosting a Kitten Bowl Friday featuring four adorable, adoptable kittens.

The kittens are from the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center and are named Brady, Carson, Gisele, and Melissa. They are all about six weeks old and weigh about 1 lb.

The kittens will be available for adoption on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Adoption fees are $75 and include spay/neuter, FVCRP vaccination, feline leukemia test, rabies vaccination, de-worming, and AVID microchip.

Contact (217) 425-4508, ext. 4 for more information or to inquire about adoption.