106-year-old woman passes months after birthday

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who recently turned 106 years old has passed away.

Family members confirmed to WAND-TV that Gladys Martin, who stayed at Heartland Health Care Center in Decatur, died in her sleep on Wednesday afternoon. Martin is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

Martin’s life began on Nov. 27, 2011, in Lakewood, Ill. She worked as a telephone operator and parachute pin maker during her long career and spent another 30 years working in the central supply department of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Martin remarried after her first husband, Lyle Street, passed away in 1961. John Martin, her second husband, died in 1983.

On her 106th birthday, Martin spent time with Jaxen, her great-great-grandson, and other family. Her family remembers her for a radiant attitude.

“She lights up around young children,” great-granddaughter Tarah Brown said. “Seeing her interact and play with little ones, it’s just an absolute blessing.”

On her birthday, Martin had a simple answer when asked what she liked the most about turning 106.

"Just being together," she said.