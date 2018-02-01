Report: Some Illinois bridges in poor shape

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A new report shows some bridges in Illinois need serious repairs.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association says 8.6 percent of bridges in the state are structurally deficient. Illinois leaders say more than 2,500 bridges in Illinois need improvements.

“When we start seeing signs of deterioration, we will go out in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Transportation and post weight limits on those bridges,” said Macon County Chief Engineer Bruce Bird. “As long as everybody adheres to those weight limits, it’s still fine and safe to go across that bridge. It just can’t carry the type of load it was originally designed to carry.”

The report says 150 of the affected bridges are on interstates, while other potentially problematic structures can be found on smaller roads.

Bird says Illinois leaders are always looking ahead at potential bridge problems.

“We start with a two-year cycle to look at them,” Bird added. “As they get worse, we go out and look more frequently at them. We have a couple of bridges right now that we’re going out and looking at on a monthly basis.”

Bird says repair costs are getting higher, but the funds to pay for those fixes aren’t changing. State repairs would carry a total cost of more than $9.5 billion.