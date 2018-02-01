Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A former storage unit worker is charged with stealing from the business over a period of years.

Police say they arrested Tamme King, 56, on Wednesday for thefts they say happened from 2012 to 2017. In that time, King worked at Mt. Zion Self Storage (330 Broadway St.) and was responsible for managing payments made to the company.

King started working for the business in June 2011.

Business owner Pat Penhallegon says he became suspicious last November when King offered to take a cash payment to the bank herself. Police say he then checked bank accounts and discovered over $100,000 missing in a period of six years.

Police say Penhallegon fired her on Dec. 16, 2017.

In total, officers say King put $165,418 into her personal account in that time. They say a grand jury filed a subpoena for King’s personal bank account and found she would write personal checks to put some, but not all, of the company’s money into its bank account.

Sworn statements say she did not write any checks to the business from 2015 to 2017. Penhallegon found the company never actually saw deposits from payments at any point in those three years.

Police say Mt. Zion Self Storage saw a total loss of $117,469.43.

King is facing a charge of theft. She’s behind bars in Macon County with a bond set at $20,000.

