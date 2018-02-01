Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust

Warnether Banks, 29 Warnether Banks, 29

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Officers say they pulled over a car with Warnether Banks, 29, inside of it on Interstate 72 in the area of mile marker 132. Police say Banks was a passenger in the car.

Police say “Aldo”, a K-9 officer, sniffed around the car and sensed the presence of drugs. They say they searched the car and found about 12 pounds of marijuana in it.

Police say the drugs carry a street value of over $110,000.

Banks is facing a charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs. His bond is set at $25,000 in Macon County.

