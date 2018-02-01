3 in jail following SWAT house raids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Three men are behind bars after two SWAT-team raids in Champaign.

The News-Gazette reports both raids happened early Thursday morning. In the first raid, a Champaign police SWAT team entered a residence in the 900 block of South Duncan Road with a warrant. They found Ivan Milian, 25, and Alberto Torres-Hernandez, 21, inside. The newspaper reports Torres-Hernandez was hiding under clothing in a closet.

Police say a search of the house ended in the recovery of a loaded assault rifle, a 9 mm handgun and small amounts of meth and crack cocaine. The men both face several charges, including one for armed violence and another for drug possession.

The News-Gazette says the second raid happened at 9:30 a.m., when officers served a warrant and took 35-year-old Romeo Abrego into custody. Police say he lied to them about his name. The paper says he was wanted on a Texas arrest warrant.

All three men are in custody in Champaign County.