Sheriff announces student scholarship for 2018-19 year

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Howard G. Buffett foundation is giving a scholarship to a student in Macon County.

Sheriff Howard Buffett announced his plan to give a $500 scholarship on Thursday. He says it will be part of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association scholarship program.

To be eligible, a student has to live in Illinois, be enrolled at an Illinois higher education school and be a full-time student in the 2018-2019 academic year.

Students interested in applying can find a form at this link. Applications have to go back to the sheriff’s office by March 15.