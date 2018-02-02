Thursday Night Highlight Zone: 2-1

Thursday Night Highlight Zone: 2-1Posted:
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
-
House fire erupts in Decatur neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Decatur.
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
-
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A former storage unit worker is charged with stealing from the business over a period of years.
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
-
3 in jail following SWAT house raids
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Three men are behind bars after two SWAT-team raids in Champaign.
-
People using anti-diarrheal drug to get high
The Federal Drug Administration is cracking down on reports of people using an anti-diarrheal medicine to get high.
-
106-year-old woman passes months after birthday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who recently turned 106 years old has passed away.
-
Beyond the flames: Firefighter cancer
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Firefighters are dying years, sometimes decades, after the fire is extinguished. The culprit is cancer.
-
Sheriff announces student scholarship for 2018-19 year
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Howard G. Buffett foundation is giving a scholarship to a student in Macon County.
-
-
-
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
-
-