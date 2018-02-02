Thursday Night Highlight Zone: 2-1

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley senior Aubrey Hunt is introduced before Thursday night's game against Athens. The multi-sport star signed to play softball at Illinois Central College at halftime of the JV game. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley senior Aubrey Hunt is introduced before Thursday night's game against Athens. The multi-sport star signed to play softball at Illinois Central College at halftime of the JV game.
The theme for Thursday night's WAND highlights is Senior Night! From Tri-City/Sangamon Valley picking up its 20th win to St. Teresa racing past Warrensburg-Latham to red-hot Effingham continuing its winning ways, to many more scores across the area, seniors were front and center!

