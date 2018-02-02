3 taken to hospital following fire

3 taken to hospital following firePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
-
House fire being investigated as suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fire officials say a house fire in Decatur is being ruled suspicious.
-
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A former storage unit worker is charged with stealing from the business over a period of years.
-
3 in jail following SWAT house raids
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Three men are behind bars after two SWAT-team raids in Champaign.
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
-
Beyond the flames: Firefighter cancer
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Firefighters are dying years, sometimes decades, after the fire is extinguished. The culprit is cancer.
-
People using anti-diarrheal drug to get high
The Federal Drug Administration is cracking down on reports of people using an anti-diarrheal medicine to get high.
-
Mt. Pulaski chasing history in red-hot season
MT. PULASKI -- The great Ed Butkovich led Mt. Pulaski to its one and only state basketball championship in 1975-76, a magical season in which the Toppers went 29-2 behind hallowed names like Jeff Clements, David Thompson, Jeff Anderson and Dave Welch. Since then, the program has earned just two trips to State, both under Butkovich (1976-77 and 1983-84), and just one regional championship since 1998-99. Translation: it's been a while since the Toppers have recaptured that glory. But ...
-
Sheriff announces student scholarship for 2018-19 year
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Howard G. Buffett foundation is giving a scholarship to a student in Macon County.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
-
House fire erupts in Decatur neighborhood
-
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
-
Evening Forecast
-
Beyond the flames: Firefighter cancer
-
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
-
3 in jail following SWAT house raids
-
People using anti-diarrheal drug to get high
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-