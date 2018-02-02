3 taken to hospital following fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are recovering from minor injuries after their home caught on fire, according to Springfield fire officials.

Fire fighters were called to a home in the 200 block of South Paul Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday. When crews arrived heavy smoke was showing from the roof.

Two adults and one child were home at the time. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

The fire remains under investigation, but officials say that it is not suspicious.