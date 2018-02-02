Suspect video tapes sex acts on victim's phone

Posted:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is behind bars after police say he recorded sexual acts on his cellphone. 

Police arrested 30-year-old Lamar M. Adkins on preliminary charges of criminal sexual assault non consent. 

Police say a woman discovered a video on her phone. The video was of a male having sex with her as she slept. Police believe Adkins is an acquaintance of the female. 

Adkins was arrested and booked in the McLean County Jail. 

