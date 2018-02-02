Third house party shooting suspect arrested

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A third suspect is in custody as police investigate a house party shooting.

Police say 26-year-old Quintin Marshaun Brown, an Urbana man, is behind bars. They put out a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 24 and found him on Friday morning.

Officers say the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, when a group of people arrived at an Urbana house party and tried to enter. Police say the suspects were not allowed in, robbed two people who stood outside, and then opened fire when people in the party came outside.

The shooting injured two people, including a 21-year-old U of I student and a 23-year-old woman from Champaign. One injury happened when a bullet went into the house.

Wayne Colson, 22, and 23-year-old Darrion Devon Brown are the other two suspects currently behind bars.

Police are looking for anyone who attended the party or anyone who might have visuals showing what happened to call them at (217)384-2320. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS. 

