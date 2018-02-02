Hospital fires workers, cites industry shiftPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant has closed its doors this week.
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
-
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A former storage unit worker is charged with stealing from the business over a period of years.
-
Police: Man touched, sent messages to student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man made sexual contact with a student.
-
House fire being investigated as suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fire officials say a house fire in Decatur is being ruled suspicious.
-
Suspect video tapes sex acts on victim's phone
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is behind bars after police say he recorded sexual acts on his cellphone.
-
Hospital fires workers, cites industry shift
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital is letting workers go at the start of the year.
-
3 in jail following SWAT house raids
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Three men are behind bars after two SWAT-team raids in Champaign.
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
-
Evening Forecast
-
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
-
House fire erupts in Decatur neighborhood
-
Beyond the flames: Firefighter cancer
-
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
-
3 in jail following SWAT house raids
-
People using anti-diarrheal drug to get high
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-