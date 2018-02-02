Hospital fires workers, cites industry shift

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital is letting workers go at the start of the year.

A statement from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital says the cuts are a direct result of “industry changes” when it comes to health care. Its leadership says it had to take steps in order to adapt to new trends.

“Across the nation, hospitals and health systems are dealing with similar issues caused by shifts in consumer behavior and a rapidly changing health care environment,” said St. Anthony’s CEO Theresa Rutherford. “Our ability to be flexible and evolve with these industry changes will allow us to successfully position ourselves for future growth and service to the community."

Rutherford says the hospital has fired 11 people and handed out severance packages to them. Eight others saw their work hours reduced and three others had their positions changed, while other movement came from leaving open positions unfilled. She says the hospital wants to save money and redesign its workflow.

“This is never an easy decision, but our Board of Directors and hospital administration are committed to continuing to provide the highest quality care to patients today and into the future,” Rutherford added.