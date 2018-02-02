CPR response increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Fire Department says they've increased the amount of people they saved through new CPR tactics.

The Department says they are up over 600% on their cardiac saves. Chief Barry Helmerichs says, the department in 2017 saved 14 people. He goes on to explain that 14 people walked out of the hospital without complications. Chief Helmerichs says in previous years the department averaged nearly two saves.

Springfield Fire Department says, the increase in saves is because the department indicated two different techniques. Chief Helmerichs says, the department added intermediate life supports to engines and added a CPR pit crew. The crew is three designated people who focus on the person needing attention.

Chief Helmerichs says, this increase in saved is a boost for the Springfield Fire Department and a boost to the community.