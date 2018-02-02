CPR response increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Fire Department says they've increased the amount of people they saved through new CPR tactics. 

The Department says they are up over 600% on their cardiac saves. Chief Barry Helmerichs says, the department in 2017 saved 14 people. He goes on to explain that 14 people walked out of the hospital without complications. Chief Helmerichs says in previous years the department averaged nearly two saves. 

Springfield Fire Department says, the increase in saves is because the department indicated two different techniques. Chief Helmerichs says, the department added intermediate life supports to engines and added a CPR pit crew. The crew is three designated people who focus on the person needing attention.  

Chief Helmerichs says, this increase in saved is a boost for the Springfield Fire Department and a boost to the community. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More