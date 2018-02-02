Health department closes fast food restaurant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant has closed its doors this week.

Long John Silver’s, located at 701 W. Eldorado St., has a notice on its door saying the business is shut down. That paperwork is from the Macon County Health Department.

When approached by WAND-TV, department leaders confirmed that the restaurant is closed until further notice but would not explain why.

WAND-TV is working on learning more information about the closure.  

This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.

