Hundreds will sleep in boxes to raise awareness for homelessness

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): 250 people will be sleeping on the streets of Champaign tonight.

It's part of One Winter Night, a fundraising and awareness campaign for C-U at Home. The non-profit works to support and help the homeless population in the Champaign Urbana area.

The group hopes to raise $230,000  this year.

"I pray that anybody that comes out tonight, whether they're a box dweller, whether they're a volunteer, whether they're just somebody coming downtown, that you stop and think, 'What would it be like?'," Rob Dalhaus III, with C-U at Home, says. "'What would it really be like to sleep on the streets, to have to have that be your reality?'"

Box dwellers range from as young as 9-years-old up to 75-years-old.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More