Hundreds will sleep in boxes to raise awareness for homelessness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): 250 people will be sleeping on the streets of Champaign tonight.

It's part of One Winter Night, a fundraising and awareness campaign for C-U at Home. The non-profit works to support and help the homeless population in the Champaign Urbana area.

The group hopes to raise $230,000 this year.

"I pray that anybody that comes out tonight, whether they're a box dweller, whether they're a volunteer, whether they're just somebody coming downtown, that you stop and think, 'What would it be like?'," Rob Dalhaus III, with C-U at Home, says. "'What would it really be like to sleep on the streets, to have to have that be your reality?'"

Box dwellers range from as young as 9-years-old up to 75-years-old.