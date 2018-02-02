Rose seeks crackdown on gas companies

Mahomet, Ill (WAND) – A 2016 leak of natural gas into the Mahomet Aquifer is sparking legislative action from State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, to strengthen oversite and regulation of gas companies.

Residents of Mahomet were not notified of the leak at a Peoples Gas facility for months after the leak was discovered late in 2016. Six homes are still using bottled water. Livestock at one farm are refusing to drink the water and a video was made by one resident igniting the water with a cigarette lighter.

The bills being introduced by Rose will require the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to annually inspect underground gas storage sites across the state. The inspections would be paid by gas companies – not taxpayers.

Establishes a trust fund to cover costs of remediation in the event of a natural gas leak – so that remediation can begin immediately.

Mandates DNR to immediately issue notices to local media and to contact people, organizations and governmental bodies that are impacted by a leak.

Several other provisions are in the bills including providing bottled water to impacted individuals. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is suing Peoples Gas over the leak.

The Mahomet Aquifer is the primary drinking water source for 500,000 central Illinois residents.