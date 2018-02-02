U of I students call for more polling locations

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): University of Illinois students are pushing for a second polling location leading into the March Primary Election.

This years primary is on March 20th, during the U of I spring break.

A group of students held a news conference today saying County Clerk Gordy Hulten will not add a second early voting location.

The current plan is for a single polling location in the Illini Union., but one county board member says this won't be enough.

"Donald Trump's national voter suppression scheme has a an ally in the Champaign County Clerk's Office," Josh Hartke, a Champaign County Board Member, says. "Those who live in dormitories and university housing - their homes close, they have to leave this community so they don't have the opportunity to vote on election day."

During the 2016 election students waited in line for up to three hours to vote.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More