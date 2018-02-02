Compression devices aid victims, fire fighters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Electronic CPR devices have arrived in Champaign County.

As we previously reported, the county applied for these compression devices through a federal grant.

The devices mechanically preform CPR, taking the strain off of first responders. The Champaign Fire Department says a human can only perform perfect CPR for about one minute before getting fatigued.

These devices will also improve fire fighter safety.

"If we were doing CPR in the back of an ambulance we couldn't be restrained, so we had firefighters doing CPR in the back of an ambulance which is not safe," Andy Quarnstrom, a captain with the Champaign Fire Department, says. "So this way we can continue to have the machine do the CPR while we are able to do other things responding back to the hospital."

With the federal grant money, each fire station paid $1,300 per device.