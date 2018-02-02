Hauling Heroes: Transportation for vets

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Several days each week, volunteers drive a van from a Decatur parking lot to the VA Hospital in Danville.

The van, provided through the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission, brings veterans to their appointments.

“Some of them have transportation issue, and then you have the homeless vets that wouldn’t be able to make it over there without this service,” said Charles Loury, a veteran who drives the van.

Often, veterans arrive early and finish their appointments ahead of schedule.

“My appointed time was 10 o’clock, and by 10, I was completely through,” said Charles Austin during a recent trip to Danville.

Along with transportation, the service also gives veterans a chance to spend time together on the road.

“To ride with your fellow veteran brothers is really a good thing,” said Jimmie Rodges on a recent trip to Danville.

Volunteers operate similar services for communities around Illinois and Indiana. To learn more about volunteering, contact Jennifer Sheehan-Wells, voluntary service specialist for the VA at 217-554-5212.