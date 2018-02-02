Hauling Heroes: Transportation for vets

Hauling Heroes: Transportation for vetsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police Sergeant
A 43-year old Decatur Police Sergeant is in the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into his police car late Saturday night.
-
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — For Jeanette Bushur’s kids, dinosaurs are dynamite. But this past Saturday, she says they got more than they bargained for at Central Grade School in Effingham.
-
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant has closed its doors this week.
-
Troopers: Car ran over, killed Pana man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car ran over a Pana man in a deadly crash.
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
-
Decatur Fire responds to mobile home fire Friday night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire crews respond to mobile home fire off of Delta Avenue and Chris Court. Fire officials say they responded to the home around 11 P.M. Friday night. Decatur Fire says the home is a complete loss. No one was hurt.
-
Police: Car passed stop sign in crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a car crash in Decatur.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
Saturday Evening Forecast
-
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
-
Health department closes fast food restaurant
-
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
-
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
-
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
-
Police: Man touched, sent messages to student
-
Beyond the flames: Firefighter cancer
-
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-