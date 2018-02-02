Police: Man touched, sent messages to student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man made sexual contact with a student.

Matthew Pittman, 21, is in custody after officers say he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old student. In an update sent after 6 p.m., police clarified Pittman was a special education attendant and assistant coach with District 186.

Police also say Pittman sent the student sexual photos and videos by phone and through social media.

The district says it has placed Pittman on unpaid leave as it investigates the situation. They told WAND-TV he no longer has contact with students or families.

"The safety of our students is our number one priority," the district said in a statement. "Together we have to make it safe for individuals to come forward to report abuse and honor their courage by protecting privacy."

Pittman is facing two charges, including one for aggravated battery and another for harmful material. He is in the Sangamon County Jail on Friday night.

Police want anyone with information to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.