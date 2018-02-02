Basket project earns Spirit of Central Illinois award

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)—This week’s Spirit of Central Illinois winner is Julia Livingston.

Julia is known for her hard work with many organizations. What she is most known for is her work with the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Baskets Project. Julia has been the coordinator for the project since 2005.

The project started with Terry and Judy Mason. Terry handed the project over to Livingston after Judy died.

“I know my wife would be so proud of her," Terry said.

Along with the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Baskets project, Livingston also works closely with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Along with working for the organization, she also volunteers to be a CASA advocate. Along with all that on her plate, Livingston is also a mother of three.

When WAND-TV asked Livingston how she does it, she said, "(by) incorporating my family... they value what's important to me and at the same token it kind of comes important to them. So that's been the easiest way to juggle it. We do it together.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Judy Mason Thanksgiving Baskets Project can go to https://www.feed5for25.com/.

