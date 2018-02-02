Troopers: Car ran over, killed Pana man

Posted: Updated:

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car ran over a Pana man in a deadly crash.

Troopers say it happened on Thursday evening as a black 1997 Plymouth Voyager moved eastbound on N. 2135 Road in Loogootee. They say Joshua Wilson, 43, grabbed onto a partially open driver’s side window and fell off. The Voyager then ran him over.

State police say Wilson died at the Fayette County Hospital.

Troopers report Farina man Bruce Snow, 38, was driving the Voyager.

The case remains under investigation on Friday. 

