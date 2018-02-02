Police: Car passed stop sign in crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a car crash in Decatur.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, officers went to the area of South Franklin Street and East Cleveland Avenue. Police say a car failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into the other car’s rear. The car it hit was moving northbound on Franklin.

WAND-TV took a photo at the scene of a car that appeared to be heavily damaged. Police did not specify if the crash injured anyone.

The station will update this story with new information as it is released.

