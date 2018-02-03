Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2-2

Join WAND's Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they bring you high school basketball games from all across Central Illinois!



At the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout, MacArthur (15-7) picks up its eighth straight win in double overtime 76-71 against Jennings, a team ranked No. 6 in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's small school rankings. The Generals' Armon Brummett (Bradley basketball commit) led the way with 34 points, while his twin brother Amir (NIU football signee) had 22 points.



Elsewhere in the Central State Eight, Sacred Heart-Griffin downs host Eisenhower 54-39, while No. 1 ranked Southeast (3A) takes down U High on the road 60-49. No. 3 Lanphier (3A) had the night off as the Lions prepare for No. 8 Bolingbrook (4A) in a 5:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff.



In the Apollo Conference, there was a shakeup at the top thanks to Mt. Zion's 55-51 upset of first-place Mahomet-Seymour (8-1 entering the night). With Lincoln's 61-31 win over Mattoon, the Railers are now in sole possession of first place at 8-1 in league play. Elsewhere in the Apollo, Taylorville runs past visiting Charleston 83-63.



In the CIC Tournament championship, No. 2 seed St. Teresa edges No. 5 seed Meridian 71-68, while No. 3 seed Clinton takes third place in a 74-24 rout of No. 8 seed Tuscola.



It was a banner day for LOVC front-runner LSA, which beat Arcola handily 70-41. Junior wing Grant Karsten picked up his 1,000th career point in the win.



In an Effingham County clash, defending 1A state champion St. Anthony knocked off visiting Teutopolis 53-50 in front of a raucous crowd. It was the Bulldogs' first win in the series since 2009.



Two Big 12 powers traveled west to Peoria on Friday night, with high-flying Champaign Central beating Peoria Notre Dame 66-44 and No. 5 Danville (4A) escaping Peoria High 77-66 behind a remarkable 37 points from Kendle Moore. The senior point guard and Drake commit put on a show in front of his future coaches who were in Peoria for the game.