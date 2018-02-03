Okaw Valley cruises into playoffs behind red-hot seniors

BETHANY -- The numbers are eye-popping for Okaw Valley ace Paige Robinson: 21 points per game, 40 points in a game last month and a gaggle of colleges recruiting her to join their programs.



The Drury-bound senior has been a major reason the Timberwolves took home the Little Okaw Valley Northwest title this season with a 24-5 record. But she's just one piece to the puzzle. Okaw Valley has had contributions all across the board, from Robinson to fellow senior wing Natalie Jeffers, who is unquestionably one of the toughest players in the area, to an unsung hero in senior guard Hope Ruppert.



This trio of seniors and the rest of head coach Brad Ackers' lineup hasn't just been good, but historically so. The last time the program posted 24 or more wins was in 2004-05 when the Timberwolves went 28-1.