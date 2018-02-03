Okaw Valley cruises into playoffs behind red-hot seniors

Posted:
Okaw Valley senior Paige Robinson and her 21 points per game are a big reason for the Timberwolves' 24-5 regular season record. Okaw Valley senior Paige Robinson and her 21 points per game are a big reason for the Timberwolves' 24-5 regular season record.

BETHANY -- The numbers are eye-popping for Okaw Valley ace Paige Robinson: 21 points per game, 40 points in a game last month and a gaggle of colleges recruiting her to join their programs.

The Drury-bound senior has been a major reason the Timberwolves took home the Little Okaw Valley Northwest title this season with a 24-5 record. But she's just one piece to the puzzle. Okaw Valley has had contributions all across the board, from Robinson to fellow senior wing Natalie Jeffers, who is unquestionably one of the toughest players in the area, to an unsung hero in senior guard Hope Ruppert.

This trio of seniors and the rest of head coach Brad Ackers' lineup hasn't just been good, but historically so. The last time the program posted 24 or more wins was in 2004-05 when the Timberwolves went 28-1.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More