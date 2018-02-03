Millikin showing signs of turnaround under Scherer

DECATUR -- This season is all about building for Millikin and its first-year head coach, Mark Scherer.



That's why this past week's pair of wins over in-state rivals Wheaton and North Park meant much more than just talking points in recruiting meetings -- it was a sign that things are heading up.



The Big Blue (10-10, 3-8 CCIW) started off just 1-8 in the competitive CCIW, but a 94-75 win over Wheaton and an 80-63 win over North Park were evidence that the team's work is starting to pay off as it learns Scherer's high-low motion system, which he says is based off Bill Self's philosophy.



Junior college transfer Elijah Henry has been a force for the Big Blue with a team-leading 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Monticello native Zach Fisher has also been a consistent scorer for the Big Blue at 13.3 points per game, while another junior college transfer in DaVante Harrell is contributing 11.5 points per game. Danville native Jordan Cunningham averages 6.5 points (.519 shooting) and 5.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.



Up next for the Big Blue is a Saturday contest at Carthage, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.