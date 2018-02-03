ISP increases patrol Super Bowl weekend

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 12 announces additional enforcement plans for Super Bowl weekend.

ISP says Troopers will strictly enforce DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving and Seat Belt compliance. ISP adds that there will also be an additional emphasis on impaired driving.

During the 51st Super Bowl weekend, ISP Troopers says they issued 1,744 FATAL 4 citations statewide,195 of which were alcohol related arrests. Two alcohol related crashes occurred during the 2017 Super Bowl weekend and resulted in two fatalities.

District 12 says they will conduct roving patrols in high fatality areas throughout the weekend. Troopers say, if you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over. ISP says drivers should watch for vehicles parked or sitting on the side of the road with flashing lights. ISP asks, if you see them, move over if possible, and slow down.

"Enjoy the Super Bowl Weekend festivities, while being mindful to make responsible decisions prior to getting behind the wheel," said Captain Ristvedt. "We all win this weekend if we don't experience any serious personal injury or fatal traffic crashes," he added.

ISP says alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. ISP wants to remind motorists to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a driver, calling a cab, or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.