Decatur Fire responds to mobile home fire Friday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire crews respond to mobile home fire off of Delta Avenue and Chris Court. 

Fire officials say they responded to the home around 11 P.M. Friday night. 

Decatur Fire says the home is a complete loss.

No one was hurt. 

