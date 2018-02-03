Champaign Crime Stoppers searching for wanted man

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Crime stoppers are asking for your help.

Crime Stopper say they are searching for 35-year-old Tyrone Campbell.

Police say Campbell is wanted for Probation Violation, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

Police say he's 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 135 pounds. Campbell has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Campbell is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS (8477) or head to their website.