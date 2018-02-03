Champaign Crime Stoppers searching for wanted man
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant has closed its doors this week.
Troopers: Car ran over, killed Pana man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car ran over a Pana man in a deadly crash.
Police: Car passed stop sign in crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a car crash in Decatur.
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Police: Man touched, sent messages to student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man made sexual contact with a student.
Decatur Fire responds to mobile home fire Friday night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire crews respond to mobile home fire off of Delta Avenue and Chris Court. Fire officials say they responded to the home around 11 P.M. Friday night. Decatur Fire says the home is a complete loss. No one was hurt.
Hospital fires workers, cites industry shift
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital is letting workers go at the start of the year.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2-2
Join WAND's Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they bring you high school basketball games from all across Central Illinois! At the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout, MacArthur (15-7) picks up its eighth straight win in double overtime 76-71 against Jennings, a team ranked No. 6 in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's small school rankings. The Generals' Armon Brummett (Bradley basketball commit) led the way with 34 points, while his twin brother Amir (NIU football signee) had 22 points. Elsewhere in ...
Millikin showing signs of turnaround under Scherer
DECATUR -- This season is all about building for Millikin and its first-year head coach, Mark Scherer. That's why this past week's pair of wins over in-state rivals Wheaton and North Park meant much more than just talking points in recruiting meetings -- it was a sign that things are heading up. The Big Blue (10-10, 3-8 CCIW) started off just 1-8 in the competitive CCIW, but a 94-75 win over Wheaton and an 80-63 win over North Park were evidence that the team's work is starting to p...
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
