State Fire Marshal urging people to test smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The State Fire Marshal is urging Illinois residents to test smoke alarms and prepare family emergency escape plans.

The State Fire Marshal says, an unusually high number of people died in fires last month. State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says in 2017, 84 people due to a fire and nearly 130 people were injured.

Perez says in January of 2018, 21 people died and 21 were injured. Perez explains, the major causes of the fatalities are heating issues and careless use of smoking materials.

Perez encourages people to test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and change the batteries at least twice a year. Perez also urges people to have two ways to escape their home.