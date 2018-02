Illinois State and Eastern Illinois protected home court successfully Saturday.

The Redbirds downed Evansville 75-71, while the Panthers upset Tennessee Tech 79-71.

Mack Smith set an Eastern Illinois (8-15, 4-8) single game freshman scoring record with a career-high 31 points.

Milik Yarbrough, Phil Fayne and Matt Hein led a balanced Illinois State (13-11, 7-5) scoring attack with 13 points apiece.

