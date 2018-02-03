Saturday Night Highlight Zone

Click the video above for Saturday's high school highlights from across the viewing area!

The Champaign Central Maroons put on a show for the home crowd, slicing through a stingy Glenwood defense for a 68-50 win.

In the lone Central State Eight game of the night Springfield High squeaked by Eisenhower, 58-57.

The rematch of last year's 2A super-sectional thriller lived up to the hype - with Monticello defeating Quincy Notre Dame for the second year in a row, 56-52.

Lincoln stayed red hot with a dominant 51-27 road victory at Rock Island.

Teutopolis picked up a nice bounce back win over Herrin at the Benton Shootout, 69-48.

The road to Champaign kicked off with wrestling regionals across the area. In our Play of the Day Christian Reynolds' last second win helped Clinton capture a regional crown.