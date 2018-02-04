Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police Sergeant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 43-year old Decatur Police Sergeant is in the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into the police car late Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight Saturday night at the intersection of Main and Garfield Streets. Decatur police tell WAND News the sergeant was headed south on Main Street when a Chevrolet ,driving west on Garfield Street, crashed into the squad car.

The police officer was injured in the crash and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The name of the officer has not yet been released.

The 52-year old female who was the driver of the Chevrolet, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and taken to the Macon County Jail. Her name has also not been released.

Illinois State Police are now investigating.