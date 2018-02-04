Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police SergeantPosted: Updated:
Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police Sergeant
A 43-year old Decatur Police Sergeant is in the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into his police car late Saturday night.
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — For Jeanette Bushur’s kids, dinosaurs are dynamite. But this past Saturday, she says they got more than they bargained for at Central Grade School in Effingham.
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant has closed its doors this week.
Troopers: Car ran over, killed Pana man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car ran over a Pana man in a deadly crash.
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
Decatur Fire responds to mobile home fire Friday night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire crews respond to mobile home fire off of Delta Avenue and Chris Court. Fire officials say they responded to the home around 11 P.M. Friday night. Decatur Fire says the home is a complete loss. No one was hurt.
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Police: Car passed stop sign in crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a car crash in Decatur.
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
ISP increases patrol Super Bowl weekend
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 12 announces additional enforcement plans for Super Bowl weekend.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Police: Man touched, sent messages to student
Okaw Valley cruises into playoffs behind red-hot seniors
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
Police: Man exposed himself to, kissed minor
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
