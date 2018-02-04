Local law enforcement thanks their "prayer angel"

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Department honored a local Decatur woman on Sunday.

Sergeant Jim Hermann says Leslie Davenport was honored as the department's "Prayer Angel".

Sergeant Hermann says since July 2017 Davenport has called the department every morning to pray for their protection.

Deputy Elgin Hawthorne says it's something he looks forward to every morning. Deputy Hawthorne explains, "I believe in the power of prayer. For someone to take the time out of their day to say a blessing over our shift means a lot."

Sergeant Hermann explains that back in July 2017, the Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a medical emergency call. That emergency call was Davenport's son, and since then she's called and prayed for them everyday.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the Macon County Sheriff's Department brought gifts to Davenport to say thank you for her prayers.