Two rounds of snow headed for central Illinois

Round one of snow arrives Monday afternoon into Monday night. A system will track across the Midwest with snow arriving late afternoon and wrapping up overnight. Heaviest snow expected to fall north of I-74 with lighter amount the farther to the south you live. A Winter Weather Advisory from 3 PM until Midnight Monday night for McLean, Ford and Iroquois.

Here are the details:

Timing: 2 PM Monday through 2 AM Tuesday morning.

Accumulations: 2-4" north of a line from Bloomington to Gibson City to Paxton to Cissna Park. 1 to 2" north of a line from Jacksonville to Springfield to Decatur to Tuscola to Paris. 1" or less from IL-16 south.

Round 2 of snow returns Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. A low will lift out of the southern Plains and track northeast. High pressure in southern Wisconsin will be watched closely as it will impact the track of the low. Latest models track the low just north of I-40 in Tennessee setting up the higher snowfall accumulations south of IL-16.

Timing: 6 PM Tuesday Evening through 6 AM Wednesday morning

Accumulations: 2-3" possible along and south of a line from Litchfield to Taylorville to Pana to Shelbyville to Mattoon to Marshall. 1-2" for Jacksonville, Springfield, Sullivan, Paris, Tuscola, Danville, Champaign, Monticello, Decatur, Beardstown, Petersburg, Lincoln, Clinton. Less than or equal to 1" north of I-74.

?

Stay tuned as we will keep an eye on the track of the low which will influence how much snow is expects.