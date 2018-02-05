Two rounds of snow headed for central IllinoisPosted:
Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police Sergeant
A 43-year old Decatur Police Sergeant is in the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into his police car late Saturday night.
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant has closed its doors this week.
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — For Jeanette Bushur’s kids, dinosaurs are dynamite. But this past Saturday, she says they got more than they bargained for at Central Grade School in Effingham.
Two rounds of snow headed for central Illinois
Two rounds of snow set to impact central Illinois. Round one arrives Monday afternoon and wraps up by Midnight Monday night. Round two will bring accumulating snows Tuesday evening into Wednesday Morning.
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
WAND Interactive Radar
Police: Marijuana seized in highway drug bust
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Troopers: Car ran over, killed Pana man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car ran over a Pana man in a deadly crash.
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
Police: Car passed stop sign in crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a car crash in Decatur.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Police: Man touched, sent messages to student
Police: Worker stole six figures of money from company
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 2/2/2018
Teen facing murder charges in Springfield stabbing
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
