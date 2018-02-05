3 elderly victims beaten in home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three elderly people were battered in a home in Springfield, according to police.

On Feb. 3, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Arrowhead for the report of a home invasion. They located three victims, an 88-year-old female, a 92-year-old male and another 92-year-old male.

The victims told police that an unknown male entered the home and beat them. All the victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify a suspect, Victor Puckett, as the intruder. Puckett was arrested in the 2200 block of Keokuk in Springfield.

Puckett was arrested and booked in the Sangamon County Jail on preliminary charges of home invasion, aggravated battery and theft.