VA to host Taylorville Town Hall

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The VA is planning a Veterans' Town Hall in Taylorville Thursday.

The event allows veterans to ask questions of VA representatives and learn about changes to VA healthcare, said public affairs officer Todd Oliver.

"Sometimes we talk about things that have already changed and sometimes we talk about things that are going to change," Oliver said. "We might talk about changes in healthcare law, changes in Veterans Administration policies, things that have already happened."

The town hall is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 73.