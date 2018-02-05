259 grams of ICE meth seized

Posted:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Christian County arrested three people after they found around 259 grams of suspected ICE meth. 

Central Illinois Enforcement Group conducted a meth trafficking investigation  in Christian County area. They conducted surveillance on three suspects they believed were trafficking meth. 

During a traffic stop by Illinois State Police District 9 stopped the vehicle for a violation on Route 29 at Township Road 1700 North in Christian County. During a search of the vehicle police located around 259 grams of ICE meth. 

Police arrested 22-year-old Nathan T. Mount, 25-year-old Darien C. Shadwell and 25-year-old Shawn E. Cohan, all from Shelbyville. They were preliminarily charged with methamphetamine trafficking. 

