Museum exhibit honors Illinoisans lost in history

Museum exhibit honors Illinoisans lost in historyPosted:
Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police Sergeant
A 43-year old Decatur Police Sergeant is in the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into his police car late Saturday night.
Two rounds of snow headed for central Illinois
Two rounds of snow set to impact central Illinois. Round one arrives Monday afternoon and wraps up by Midnight Monday night. Round two will bring accumulating snows Tuesday evening into Wednesday Morning.
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant closed its doors this week.
3 elderly victims beaten in home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three elderly people were battered in a home in Springfield, according to police.
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — For Jeanette Bushur’s kids, dinosaurs are dynamite. But this past Saturday, she says they got more than they bargained for at Central Grade School in Effingham.
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
The Macon County Health Department shut down County Market on Pershing Road Thursday after an inspection showed a severe infestation.
Local law enforcement thanks their "prayer angel"
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Department honored a local Decatur woman on Sunday. Sergeant Jim Hermann says Leslie Davenport was honored as the department's "Prayer Angel". Sergeant Hermann says since July 2017 Davenport has called the department every morning to pray for their protection. Deputy Elgin Hawthorne says it's something he looks forward to every morning. Deputy Hawthorne explains, &q...
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department shut down operations at Khemuel “Chef” Sanders’ home.
Police: Car passed stop sign in crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a car crash in Decatur.
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
