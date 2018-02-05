Museum exhibit honors Illinoisans lost in history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The Illinois State Museum in Springfield will profile the “unsung heroes” in a new exhibition next month.

The Unsung Heroes exhibition will detail the numerous stories of sacrifice and courageousness through photographs and personal items, most of which have never been made available to the public until now.

"These are amazing stories of incredible heroism, and we wanted to highlight the individuals whose selflessness and courage can be an inspiration to us all," said Erika Holst, the Illinois State Museum's curator of decorative arts.

The exhibition will be featured in the Illinois State Museum’s East Gallery on the second floor from March 3rd through June 10th.

The Illinois State Museum will be organizing a Facebook photo gallery of other Illinoisan “unsung heroes” that can be submitted by the public. Directions and requirements to submit your “unsung hero” are provided below.

High-quality photo of an Illinois "unsung hero." This could be a serviceman or woman, firefighter, community advocate, volunteer - anyone who you consider a hero for their service

Hero's name

Hero's Illinois hometown

Submitter's name

Hero's story in a few paragraphs (what makes this person a hero?)

Collection dates: through March 2, 2018

Send photos to erika.holst@illinois.gov

Please do not send any original photos. THEY CANNOT RETURN HARD COPIES SUBMITTED FOR THIS PROJECT. By submitting a photo, you are giving the Illinois State Museum permission to display and share your photo online and with the media. If in doubt, please check with the "hero" you are submitting to make sure they will be comfortable with the recognition.