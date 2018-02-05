Driver who crashed into police sergeant had BAC of .156

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The name of the Decatur Police Sergeant and the driver who crashed into him have been released.

Officers arrested Karla Rhodes after the crash at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Garfield streets. According to police sworn statements, Sgt. Hagemeyer was hit while he was traveling southbound on Main Street. Hagemeyer had a green light when his vehicle was struck by Rhodes vehicle.

According to the statement, Hagemeyer was in a great deal of pain and had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Decatur Fire Department. Hagemeyer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of Monday, he was released.

Witnesses on scene told police that a black SUV ran the red light and struck the fully marked police car. When Rhodes talked to police she could not tell them which way she was traveling.

Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Rhodes submitted to a breath test. Her BAC level was .156.

Rhodes was booking in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated DUI. As of Monday, she was released on bond and is set to appear in court on March 6.