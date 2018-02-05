Sexual predator arrested for attending school event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a sexual predator after they attended a school event at Parsons Elementary School.

Officers were contacted about the incident at the school, involving Benjamin D. Mattingly, on Feb. 1. Police learned that Mattingly was attending a school event on the night of Jan. 25, without permission from the principal or superintendent's office.

According to the principal, they didn't know Mattingly was a sex offender until the event was over.

Court records show, Mattingly was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse in 2007. The charges prohibit him from being in a school zone without permission.

Police interviewed Mattingly on Feb. 1. He told police that he was at the event and he didn't obtain permission form the school or superintendent's office. Mattingly told police that a family member works for the school and invited him to the event. He said he thought they received permission from the principal.

Last week Decatur Public Schools released a statement saying they were following "the appropriate protocols."