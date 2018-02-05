Facebook users receive apparent child porn messages

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- People in Illinois and around the U.S. are reporting receiving apparent child pornography through Facebook messages.

Since Thursday, WAND has received four messages including a photo of what appears to be child pornography along with a message encouraging the recipient to share the image in hopes of catching the adults responsible. Others report receiving messages with video.

Decatur Police Sergeant David Pruitt said his department has received several calls from people reporting such messages. He said those messages often come from people the recipients do not know and may include viruses.

“When you send it to sixty of your friends as it says to do on there, you’re basically sending them a virus or potential virus, and they’re going to trust you and probably open it,” Priutt said. “So you’re not helping the situation, plus you’re transmitting child pornography.”

Pruitt said his research indicates the video has been circulating online since August 2017 and originated in the U.S. but outside Illinois. He recommends those who receive such messages fill out an online tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General’s Office recommends reporting the messages to Facebook in addition to filling out an online tip through the NCMEC.

Pruitt said local police are aware of the current round of messages and do not need additional reports.