Police arrest man for DUI, endangering the life of a child

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A 26-year-old man is accused of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child.

Eddie Thomas Jr. was pulled over just after 2 A.M. Monday morning in the 500 block of N. Main Street in Decatur.

A Decatur Police Department officer pulled Thomas over after he failed to use a turn signal. During the traffic stop, officers discovered three kids in the backseat, ages 16, 13, and 10. Thomas told police they are extended family members.

Officers say Thomas had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he admitted to drinking at a Super Bowl party earlier that evening. Officers say he showed signs of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and that he had a Blood Alcohol Content of .254.

Officers say his license was suspended at the time of the arrest.

He is being held in the Macon County Jail.