Police arrest man for DUI, endangering the life of a child

Driver who crashed into police sergeant had BAC of .156
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The name of the Decatur Police Sergeant and the driver who crashed into him have been released.
259 grams of ICE meth seized
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Christian County arrested three people after they found around 259 grams of suspected ICE meth.
Sexual predator arrested for attending school event
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a sexual predator after they attended a school event at Parsons Elementary School.
3 elderly victims beaten in home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three elderly people were battered in a home in Springfield, according to police.
Two rounds of snow headed for central Illinois
Two rounds of snow set to impact central Illinois. Round one arrives Monday afternoon and wraps up by Midnight Monday night. Round two will bring accumulating snows Tuesday evening into Wednesday Morning.
Drunk driver hits and injures an on-duty police Sergeant
A 43-year old Decatur Police Sergeant is in the hospital after a drunk driver crashed into his police car late Saturday night.
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant closed its doors this week.
Facebook users receive apparent child porn messages
Police say you should never forward those messages, but they do recommend filling out an online tip.
WAND Interactive Radar
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — For Jeanette Bushur’s kids, dinosaurs are dynamite. But this past Saturday, she says they got more than they bargained for at Central Grade School in Effingham.
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
