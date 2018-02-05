Police arrest man for DUI, endangering the life of a child

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A 26-year-old man is accused of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child.

Eddie Thomas Jr. was pulled over just after 2 A.M. Monday morning in the 500 block of N. Main Street in Decatur. 

A Decatur Police Department officer pulled Thomas over after he failed to use a turn signal. During the traffic stop, officers discovered three kids in the backseat, ages 16, 13, and 10. Thomas told police they are extended family members.

Officers say Thomas had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he admitted to drinking at a Super Bowl party earlier that evening. Officers say he showed signs of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and that he had a Blood Alcohol Content of .254.

Officers say his license was suspended at the time of the arrest.

He is being held in the Macon County Jail.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More