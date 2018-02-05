Community Input needed for Future Downtown Plaza

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, IL (WAND) - The Public is encouraged to share ideas for a new downtown Plaza.

   The new civic plaza is in its second phase and the City of Champaign wants residents and visitors to complete a visual-preference survey at PlanOurPlaza.com.

   You can review pictures that show various options for activities or amenities in the plaza and asked to select three options liked best.

   The public can sign up for project updates and interactive community design workshops.

   Other input opportunities will be announced this Spring.

    The space will be engaging, inclusive, and a destination for special events and everyday enjoyment.   

