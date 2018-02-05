Trial date set for coach accused of abuse

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A former AAU basketball coach is scheduled to go on trial June 16, according to court records.

A judge set the trial date for 53-year-old Barry Wolfe Monday. Wolfe faces multiple charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault.

Investigators believe Wolfe had sexual contact with three minors, all of whom at one point played on the Central Illinois Storm Elite team in AAU.

Wolfe stands accused of having sexual contact with one of the female players between March 2013 and Sept. 2015. In that instance, police testimony says Wolfe went into the girl’s house when her parents weren’t home and engaged in sex acts with her. Police say he told her she should do what he wanted if she had interest in going to college and playing basketball. Wolfe faces 30 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and another 12 for criminal sexual assault in that case.

Wolfe is also charged with having sexual contact with a team member between Feb. 2014 and Sept. 2015. He faces eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and five for criminal sexual assault in that situation.

Leadership in the Elite Basketball program has confirmed the entire program has disbanded following charges filed against Wolfe.

Wolfe is due back in court for a status hearing April 19.