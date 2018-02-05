Bloomington Police arrive to a domestic violence call to find a woman dead and take a man into custody

Bloomington, Ill. (WAND) – Bloomington Police have one person in custody after finding a woman dead when arriving to a domestic violence call.

On Monday February 5th, officers were call to the 600 block of North McLean Street for the report of domestic violence.

They found a woman dead in the home and arrested a man. Bloomington Police are not releasing names of the victim or the suspect right now. They are also not releasing any information on how the woman died.

The Bloomington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact:

Bloomington Police Detective Jeff Engle at (309) 434-2371 or jengle@cityblm.org and Detective Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359 or smoreland@cityblm.org