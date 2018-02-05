Man shot in Danville, police need help locating suspects

Danville, Ill. (WAND) – Danville Police are searching for two men who shot another man on Sunday. The man was shot in the area of Man and Kimball Streets about 10:50 at night.

The victim will be ok, but told officers two men approached him and tried to search him. When the victim refused, he says one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot him. He went to a hospital for treatment.

The victim describes one of the men as black, approximately 6’00”, with short hair or bald. He wore dark clothing. The only description he could give on the other suspect is a black man wearing dark clothing.

Danville Police continue to investigate. They are asking for anybody, who may have information about this crime, to contact the Danville Police Department at 431-2245 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.