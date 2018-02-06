Charges filed in ATV crash that left boy severely injured

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Criminal charges have been filed against an adult, after an ATV crash left a 12-year-old severely injured.

Officials say 47-year-old Eric S. Long is charged with contributing to delinquency or criminal delinquency of a minor following the Jan. 20 crash in Christian County.

Police say, three boys were transported to the hospital, one received serious injuries in the crash.

Long is the owner of the ATV and allowed the three boys to ride on a public roadway where the crash happened. He was issued a notice to appear in court on March 1.

The 13-year-old who was driving the ATV was issued a citation for improper operation of an ATV on a roadway.