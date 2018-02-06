Charges filed in ATV crash that left boy severely injuredPosted:
Driver who crashed into police sergeant had BAC of .156
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The name of the Decatur Police Sergeant and the driver who crashed into him have been released.
1 dead after domestic violence call to police
Bloomington, Ill. (WAND) – Bloomington police have one person in custody after finding a woman dead when arriving to a domestic violence call.
Sexual predator arrested for attending school event
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a sexual predator after they attended a school event at Parsons Elementary School.
Charges filed in ATV crash that left boy severely injured
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Criminal charges have been filed against an adult, after an ATV crash left a 12-year-old severely injured.
259 grams of ICE meth seized
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Christian County arrested three people after they found around 259 grams of suspected ICE meth.
Wind farm project waits on the winds of change
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — As Andrea Rhoades walks out to the edge of her property line, she can’t help but feel the wind whipping across her face.
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant closed its doors this week.
Police arrest man for DUI, endangering the life of a child
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A 26-year-old man is accused of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child.
Facebook users receive apparent child porn messages
Police say you should never forward those messages, but they do recommend filling out an online tip.
3 elderly victims beaten in home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three elderly people were battered in a home in Springfield, according to police.
